Subscribe

Infrastructure, Latin America’s Perennial Challenge: by Jerry Haar

By Jerry Haar
No nation can hope to achieve, maintain and expand its competitiveness without a strong foundation—namely, infrastructure: roads, ports, airports, and transportation systems, as well as water, electricity, telecommunications, and information technology. The current situation of the region is not favorable: Latin America falls short when it comes to infrastructure investments. According to the World Bank, while East Asia and the Pacific invest approximately 8% of GDP in infrastructure, Sub-Saharan Africa invests approximately 2%, and Latin America and the Caribbean invest close to 3% of GDP. The current state of the region’s physical infrastructure does not meet the development or competitiveness needs of the region and are not aligned with the expectations of its populations. Data from the World Bank indicates […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Business Intelligence Subscription, Business Intelligence - 3 to 9 User Subscription, Business Intelligence - 10+ User Subscription, Insight - 1 Month Subscription, Insight - 3 Month Subscription, Insight - 6 Month Subscription, Insight - 12 Month Subscription, Suscripción de inteligencia de negocios, Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de 3 a 9 usuarios or Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de más de 10 usuarios.
Previous article
Dear Natural Resource Extraction Companies, Time to Find Another Model – By Cristopher Sabatini

Related

Opinion

Dear Natural Resource Extraction Companies, Time to Find Another Model – By Cristopher Sabatini

The tables are turned. For decades the mantra was...
Opinion

Democracies under stress: state and government and popular representation – A column by Ingo Plöger

People are taking the symbols of the branches of...
Opinion

Trade facilitation: the missing component of infrastructure in global commerce

  Mention the term “infrastructure” and one immediately thinks of...

Sign up for free Latin Trade newsletters

Receive the latest business news from around the world directly to your inbox.

Subscribe Today

Legal

Site Tools

About LT

Copyright © 2023 Latin Trade. All rights reserved.