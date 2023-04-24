Infrastructure, Latin America’s Perennial Challenge: by Jerry Haar

No nation can hope to achieve, maintain and expand its competitiveness without a strong foundation—namely, infrastructure: roads, ports, airports, and transportation systems, as well as water, electricity, telecommunications, and information technology. The current situation of the region is not favorable: Latin America falls short when it comes to infrastructure investments. According to the World Bank, while East Asia and the Pacific invest approximately 8% of GDP in infrastructure, Sub-Saharan Africa invests approximately 2%, and Latin America and the Caribbean invest close to 3% of GDP. The current state of the region’s physical infrastructure does not meet the development or competitiveness needs of the region and are not aligned with the expectations of its populations. Data from the World Bank indicates […]