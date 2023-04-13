Subscribe

Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies

By Latin Trade and Álvaro Moreno
Chilean Latam Airlines continues to be the most profitable logistics company in Latin America by revenues, although posting less revenue than in previous quarters, according to the latest Latin Trade Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies for the fourth quarter of 2022. Latam Airlines posted revenues of over US$1,9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, 10% less than the revenue for the same quarter for the previous year, and almost a 30% decrease over the previous quarter. Besides Latam Airlines, the other two companies to make it to the top three logistics firms in Latin America in terms of total revenues are Brazilian truck transportation giant Simpar, with over $1,4 billion, and the also Brazilian Gol, with over US$900 […]
Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 4Q 2022

