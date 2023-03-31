Latin Trade IndexAmericas Awards and Panel Discussion

Latin Trade recognizes the five most sustainable companies in the region. Learn from their experience. In partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank.
LATIN TRADE INDEXAMERICAS SUSTAINABILITY AWARD
2023
Inter–American Development Bank’s General Assembly. Panama City, Panama. This year was supported by the Panama Canal.
• Environment – IBM Latin America, United States
• Social – AstraZeneca, UK
• Corporate Governance – Amcor, UK
• Development – Banco Santander Chile, Chile
• Multilatinas – Bancolombia, Colombia
2022
Webcast. Inter-American Development Bank’s General Assembly. Punta del Este
Winners
- Environment – Roche Holding, Suiza
- Social – TIM, Brasil
- Corporate Governance – Microsoft, Estados Unidos
- Development – BBVA, España
- Multilatinas – Grupo Financiero Banorte, México
2021
Webcast
Winners
- Environment – Engie Brasil, Brazil
- Social – Merck, Germany
- Corporate Governance – Givaudan, Switzerland
- Development – Kimberly-Clark Latam, U.S.
- Multilatinas – Cemex, Mexico
Recipients:
- Eduardo Sattamini. CEO. Engie Brasil
- Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Executive Board of E.Merck KG
and Merck Foundation Board of Trustees
- Paolo Carli. Senior Vice President, Head of Latin America. Merck
- Hallvard Bremnes. Global Head of Sustainability. Givaudan
- Gonzalo Uribe. President Latam. Kimberly-Clark
- Vicente Saiso. Head Global Sustainability. Cemex
Speakers:
- Mauricio Claver-Carone, President. Inter-American Development Bank
- Mónica Aspe. CEO Mexico. AT&T
- Karen Vizental, Vice President Sustainability Latin America. Unilever
- Bernardo Guillamón. Manager of the Office of Outreach and Partnerships. Inter-American Development Bank
2020
Webcast
Winners:
- Environment – Itaú, Brasil
- Social – Enel, Chile
- Corporate Governance – Unilever, UK
- Development – Danone, France
- Multilatinas – Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana, Colombia
Speakers:
- Mauricio Claver-Carone, President. Inter-American Development Bank
- David Young. Managing Director & Senior Partner. Boston Consulting Group
- Bernardo Guillamón. Manager of the Office of Outreach and Partnerships. Inter-American Development Bank
2019
Colombian Embassy, Washington, D.C.
Winners
- Environment – Grupo Argos
- Social – Energias do Brasil. EDP Brasil.
- Corporate Governance – Pepsico Latam
- Development – Citi Latam
- Multilatinas – Mexichem
Recipients
- Alejandro Piedrahita, CFO. Grupo Argos
- Monica Bauer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs. PepsiCo
- Joaquin Jugo, Managing Director, Public Sector. Citi Latam
- Cristina Gil, Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Mexichem
Speakers:
- Matías Bendersky, Unit Chief of the Partnership and Resource Mobilization Unit. Inter-American Development Bank
- Bernardo Guillamón. Manager of the Office of Outreach and Partnerships. Inter-American Development Bank
2018
Inter-American Development Bank’s General Assembly. Mendoza, Argentina
Winners:
- Environment – Valeo
- Social – AES Corporation
- Corporate Governance – Johnson & Johnson
- Development – Telefónica
- Multilatinas – Globant