Latin Trade IndexAmericas Awards and Panel Discussion

By Latin Trade

Latin Trade recognizes the five most sustainable companies in the region. Learn from their experience. In partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank.

LATIN TRADE INDEXAMERICAS SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

2023

Inter–American Development Bank’s General Assembly. Panama City, Panama. This year was supported by the Panama Canal.

• Environment – IBM Latin America, United States

• Social – AstraZeneca, UK

• Corporate Governance – Amcor, UK

• Development – Banco Santander Chile, Chile

• Multilatinas – Bancolombia, Colombia

LATIN TRADE INDEXAMERICAS SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

2022

Webcast. Inter-American Development Bank’s General Assembly. Punta del Este

Winners

  • Environment – Roche Holding, Suiza
  • Social – TIM, Brasil
  • Corporate Governance – Microsoft, Estados Unidos
  • Development – BBVA, España
  • Multilatinas – Grupo Financiero Banorte, México

2021

Webcast

Winners

  • Environment – Engie Brasil, Brazil
  • Social – Merck, Germany
  • Corporate Governance – Givaudan, Switzerland
  • Development – Kimberly-Clark Latam, U.S.
  • Multilatinas – Cemex, Mexico

Recipients:

  • Eduardo Sattamini. CEO. Engie Brasil
  • Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Executive Board of E.Merck KG
    and Merck Foundation Board of Trustees
  • Paolo Carli. Senior Vice President, Head of Latin America. Merck
  • Hallvard Bremnes. Global Head of Sustainability. Givaudan
  • Gonzalo Uribe. President Latam. Kimberly-Clark
  • Vicente Saiso. Head Global Sustainability. Cemex

Speakers:

  • Mauricio Claver-Carone, President. Inter-American Development Bank
  • Mónica Aspe. CEO Mexico. AT&T
  • Karen Vizental, Vice President Sustainability Latin America. Unilever
  • Bernardo Guillamón.  Manager of the Office of Outreach and Partnerships. Inter-American Development Bank

2020

Webcast

Winners:

  • Environment – Itaú, Brasil
  • Social – Enel, Chile
  • Corporate Governance – Unilever, UK
  • Development – Danone, France
  • Multilatinas – Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana, Colombia

Speakers:

  • Mauricio Claver-Carone, President. Inter-American Development Bank
  • David Young. Managing Director & Senior Partner. Boston Consulting Group
  • Bernardo Guillamón.  Manager of the Office of Outreach and Partnerships. Inter-American Development Bank

2019

Colombian Embassy, Washington, D.C.

Winners

  • Environment – Grupo Argos
  • Social – Energias do Brasil. EDP Brasil. 
  • Corporate Governance – Pepsico Latam
  • Development – Citi Latam
  • Multilatinas – Mexichem 

Recipients

  • Alejandro Piedrahita, CFO. Grupo Argos
  • Monica Bauer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs. PepsiCo
  • Joaquin Jugo, Managing Director, Public Sector. Citi Latam
  • Cristina Gil, Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Mexichem

Speakers:

  • Matías Bendersky, Unit Chief of the Partnership and Resource Mobilization Unit. Inter-American Development Bank
  • Bernardo Guillamón.  Manager of the Office of Outreach and Partnerships. Inter-American Development Bank

2018

Inter-American Development Bank’s General Assembly. Mendoza, Argentina

Winners:

  • Environment – Valeo
  • Social – AES Corporation 
  • Corporate Governance – Johnson & Johnson
  • Development – Telefónica
  • Multilatinas – Globant
