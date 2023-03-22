Subscribe

Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 4Q 2022

By Latin Trade and Álvaro Moreno
Once Again, Mexican mining giant Grupo México was the strongest Latin American company, financially speaking, for the fourth quarter of 2022, as measured by Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index. The index uses the companies’ leverage, liquidity, turnover and quarterly performance rates to determine, in relative terms to each sector, the financial strength of companies with revenues over US$500 million in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The companies in the top 50 spots represent a wide variety of sectors, with a good mix of oil & gas, mining, metal manufacturing, agriculture, retail and telecommunications, among others. The list includes the financial data for 119 companies, with subindexes by sector and by country. To view and download the full index, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Business Intelligence Subscription, Business Intelligence - 3 to 9 User Subscription, Business Intelligence - 10+ User Subscription, Insight - 1 Month Subscription, Insight - 3 Month Subscription, Insight - 6 Month Subscription, Insight - 12 Month Subscription, Suscripción de inteligencia de negocios, Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de 3 a 9 usuarios or Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de más de 10 usuarios.
Top 20 Latin American Telecommunication Companies

