Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 4Q 2022

Once Again, Mexican mining giant Grupo México was the strongest Latin American company, financially speaking, for the fourth quarter of 2022, as measured by Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index. The index uses the companies’ leverage, liquidity, turnover and quarterly performance rates to determine, in relative terms to each sector, the financial strength of companies with revenues over US$500 million in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The companies in the top 50 spots represent a wide variety of sectors, with a good mix of oil & gas, mining, metal manufacturing, agriculture, retail and telecommunications, among others. The list includes the financial data for 119 companies, with subindexes by sector and by country. To view and download the full index, […]