Top 20 Latin American Telecommunication Companies

For the first time Latin Trade presents a ranking of the top 20 telecommunication companies in Latin America. During the third quarter of 2022, Mexican América Móvil is by far the most important telecom in the region, with revenues of over U$10 billion and U$4.5 billion in profits, five times as much as Telefônica Brasil, second in the ranking. The top 5 includes another Mexican firm and two more Brazilian companies. On the top 20 there are three Chilean companies, as well as one for each Argentina and Colombia The full ranking includes: revenues, profits, total assets and EBITDA. To view and download the full ranking, please click below: