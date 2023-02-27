The most profitable companies in Latin America: The Latin Trade Profitability Drivers Index 3Q 2022

Over 180 listed companies in Latin America with more than $300 million in revenues made it to the Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index for the third quarter of 2022. Brazilian Food and Beverage giant Minerva completes two quarters in a row as the most profitable company in the region, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 65 percent during the third quarter of 2022, after an also impressive 57 percent for 1Q0222. Peruvian Shougang Hierro Perú and Mexico’s Kimberly Clark’s subsidiary also retained the second and third spots on the index, with ROEs of 33 percent and 32 percent, respectively. These were the three companies with a ROE above 30 percent. The following firms on the top 10 most profitable […]