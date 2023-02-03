Extraordinary growth among transportation services companies in the region: the Multilatina Ranking 3Q22

Chilean mining giant Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile increased its revenues almost fourfold since the third quarter of 2021. Brazilian Health Services Hapvida had a 48% year-on-year leap in revenues. Transportation services companies in Latin America also had a great quarter, after an also impressive second quarter. Three companies in this sector made it to the top 5 ranking by growth. The region’s oil & gas, and food & beverage companies are also among the big winners of the latest Multilatina Index. The ranking lists the Latin American companies that sold more than US$500 million during the third quarter of 2022, as well as those that showed more than 30% growth. There are three Brazilian companies and two Mexican […]