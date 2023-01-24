Subscribe

Top 50 Latin American Oil, Gas & Mining Companies 3Q22

By Latin Trade and Álvaro Moreno
The Latin Trade ranking of the top 50 Oil, Gas & Mining companies in Latin America, by revenue, for the third quarter of 2022 shows Brazilian Vibra climbing to the top 3 from the fifth spot the previous quarter. The top three spots are held by Brazilian companies, Petrobras is on top once again with a revenue increase of over 40% for the third quarter of 2022 from a year before, while mining giant Vale ranked second, although with 21% less revenue than the previous year, and Vibra posted a revenue with over a 40% increase for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter the year before. Combined, these three firms posted a revenue of over US$50 […]
Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies 3Q22

