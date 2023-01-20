Subscribe

Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies 3Q22

By Latin Trade and Álvaro Moreno
Once again, Chilean airline Latam was the most profitable logistics company in Latin America by revenues, according to the latest Latin Trade Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies for the third quarter of 2022. Latam Airlines posted revenues of over US$2,7 billion for the quarter, more than twice the revenue for the same quarter for the previous year, and almost a 30% increase over the previous quarter. Besides Latam Airlines, the other two companies to make it to the top three logistics firms in Latin America in terms of total revenues are Brazilian truck transportation giant Simpar with over $1,2 billion, and Aeromexico with over US$1 billion in revenues for the latest quarter. The full ranking includes: revenues, profits, total […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Business Intelligence Subscription, Business Intelligence - 3 to 9 User Subscription, Business Intelligence - 10+ User Subscription, Insight - 1 Month Subscription, Insight - 3 Month Subscription, Insight - 6 Month Subscription, Insight - 12 Month Subscription, Suscripción de inteligencia de negocios, Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de 3 a 9 usuarios or Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de más de 10 usuarios.
Previous article
Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 3Q22

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related

Rankings & Indexes

Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 3Q22

Mexican mining giant Grupo México was financially the strongest...
Rankings & Indexes

Top 50 Latin American Oil, Gas & Mining Companies 2Q22

The Latin Trade ranking of the top 50 Oil,...
Rankings & Indexes

Top 20 Logistics companies 2Q22

For the fourth quarter in a row, Chilean airline...

Sign up for free Latin Trade newsletters

Receive the latest business news from around the world directly to your inbox.

Subscribe Today

Legal

Site Tools

About LT

Copyright © 2023 Latin Trade. All rights reserved.