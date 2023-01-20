Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies 3Q22

Once again, Chilean airline Latam was the most profitable logistics company in Latin America by revenues, according to the latest Latin Trade Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies for the third quarter of 2022. Latam Airlines posted revenues of over US$2,7 billion for the quarter, more than twice the revenue for the same quarter for the previous year, and almost a 30% increase over the previous quarter. Besides Latam Airlines, the other two companies to make it to the top three logistics firms in Latin America in terms of total revenues are Brazilian truck transportation giant Simpar with over $1,2 billion, and Aeromexico with over US$1 billion in revenues for the latest quarter. The full ranking includes: revenues, profits, total […]