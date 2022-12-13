Subscribe

Top 50 Latin American Oil, Gas & Mining Companies 2Q22

By Latin Trade and Álvaro Moreno

The Latin Trade ranking of the top 50 Oil, Gas & Mining companies in Latin America, by revenue, for the second quarter of 2022 shows no changes on the top three spots. Brazilian Petrobras is on top with a revenue increase of almost 50% for the second quarter of 2022 from a year before. The also Brazilian Vale ranked second, although with 40% less revenue than the previous year, and Colombian Ecopetrol got the third spot after having doubled its revenues for the second quarter of 2022 from a year before. Combined, these three firms posted a revenue of over US$53 billion for the quarter.

The full ranking includes revenues, profits, total assets, and EBITDA.

To view and download the full ranking, please click below:

Download “Top 50 Oil-Gas-Mining 2Q 2022 AM”

Top-50-Oil-Gas-Mining-2Q-2022-AM-2.xlsx – Downloaded 5 times – 47 KB
