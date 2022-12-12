Subscribe

Be ready to watch Venezuela’s resurrection

By Santiago Gutierrez
Restaurants in Caracas are full and it is hard to get a table without a reservation. Famed in the seventies for having one of the best cuisines in Latin America, they had not been in such high demand since 1999, when Hugo Chaves took power and deeply altered the structure of this South American country.   The story of the past two decades is one in which a mix of corruption, incompetent  economic management and, in the last few years, an economic blockade, compounded to leave an economy valued at one-fourth what it was worth in the nineties. However, Venezuela’s economic collapse bottomed in 2021. Per ECLAC, the country’s GDP will post a 7% growth in 2022, in stark contrast […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Business Intelligence Subscription, Business Intelligence - 3 to 9 User Subscription, Business Intelligence - 10+ User Subscription, Insight - 1 Month Membership, Insight - 3 Month Membership, Insight - 6 Month Membership, Insight - 12 Month Membership, Combo - 1 Month Membership, Combo - 3 Month Membership, Combo - 6 Month Membership, Combo - 12 Month Membership, Suscripción de inteligencia de negocios, Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de 3 a 9 usuarios or Inteligencia de negocios - Suscripción de más de 10 usuarios.
Previous article
Dina’s Turn: Dina Boluarte took office yesterday.  Since 1950, on average, Peruvian presidents have been in office for 2.5 years.
Next article
Products and sustainability: The plans of Coca-Cola’s President of Latin America

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related

Sign up for free Latin Trade newsletters

Receive the latest business news from around the world directly to your inbox.

Subscribe Today

Legal

Site Tools

About LT

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade. All rights reserved.