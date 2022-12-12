Be ready to watch Venezuela’s resurrection

Restaurants in Caracas are full and it is hard to get a table without a reservation. Famed in the seventies for having one of the best cuisines in Latin America, they had not been in such high demand since 1999, when Hugo Chaves took power and deeply altered the structure of this South American country. The story of the past two decades is one in which a mix of corruption, incompetent economic management and, in the last few years, an economic blockade, compounded to leave an economy valued at one-fourth what it was worth in the nineties. However, Venezuela’s economic collapse bottomed in 2021. Per ECLAC, the country’s GDP will post a 7% growth in 2022, in stark contrast […]