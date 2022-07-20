LOADING

Will the new left drastically change business conditions in Latin America?

Latin Trade |  July 20, 2022
Will the new leftist leaders in Latin America change business conditions in their countries? Will China benefit from its ideological proximity to the region’s leaders? Will there be a substantial capital flight from the region? Answers from partners of Law firm Greenberg Traurig: Antonio  Peña, Co-Chair of the Latin America Practice, and Yosbel A. Ibarra, […]
