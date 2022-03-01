LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Countries Energy Featured Headline In Depth Mining Trade
Tags: , ,

Gold, Oil, Diamonds and Fertilizers: 10 Things You Need to Know About Russia’s Exports: A Trade Data Monitor Column

John W. Miller | Trade Data Monitor March 1, 2022

The Russian economy is a unique engine, without globally significant manufacturing, but powerful in its capacity to generate fuels, and a handful of valuable natural resources, such as wood, gold, and fertilizers.

Here are 10 essential things to know about Russia’s exports:

1. Russia’s top trading partner is China. In 2021, it shipped $68.1 billion worth of goods to China, up 38.5% from 2020. China now makes up 14% of Russia’s exports, up from 6.7% in 2013.

2. Russia’s top exports to China in 2021 were: 1. Petroleum. 2. Iron ore and copper. 3. Wood. 4. “Suppressed commodities”. 5. Machinery.

3. Russian petroleum exports increased 49% y-on-y to $211.5 billion in 2021.

4. The biggest buyers of Russian petroleum in 2021: China, Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, the U.S., Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Italy, and Japan.

5. Russia’s top high-tech exports to all its partners in 2021: 1. Turbojets. 2. COVID-19 Vaccines. 3. Fuel cartridges for nuclear reactors. 4. Radar equipment. Its top customer for high-tech good was China.

6. Russia’s third top export category is precious stones, including gold and diamonds. Its top three buyers in 2021: the UK, the US, and Belgium.

7. In 2021, Russia shipped $15.4 billion of gold to the UK, making up 3% of its total national exports.

8. In 2021, Russia exported $4.5 billion of diamonds, up 39.9% from 2020. Its top customer: Belgium, which bought $1.8 billion worth.

9. Russia is the world’s fourth biggest wood exporter, after Canada, China, and Germany. Russia exported $11.8 billion of wood in 2021, up 42.6% from 2020. Its top customer was China, which bought $3.6 billion worth, followed by Finland, Japan, Uzbekistan, and the U.S.

10. Russia is the world’s number one exporter of fertilizers. In 2021, it shipped out $12.5 billion worth of fertilizers, up 78.4% from 2020. Its biggest buyer was Brazil, which bought $3.5 billion worth, followed by the U.S., China, Estonia, and Finland.

 

Find the TDM note here.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Belarus’ Crucial Role for Russia: Dairy Farm: A Trade Data Monitor Column
Maria Julia Lanza March 1, 2022
E.U. vs China: Latinoamérica puede ganar
David Buchanan July 11, 2018
China-Latin America Trade Index 2017
David Buchanan June 13, 2017
Latin America’s Top Trade Partners 2016
David Buchanan August 19, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Belarus’ Crucial Role for Russia: Dairy Farm: A Trade Data Monitor Column
E.U. vs China: Latinoamérica puede ganar
China-Latin America Trade Index 2017
Latin America’s Top Trade Partners 2016

Next Up

Belarus’ Crucial Role for Russia: Dairy Farm: A Trade Data Monitor Column
Maria Julia Lanza March 1, 2022
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page