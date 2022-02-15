LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Alicia García Herrero, Bruegel Automotive Featured Headline In Depth Opinion Uncategorized
Tags: , , ,

In the electric vehicle race, China coming first

Alicia Garcia Herrero | Asia-Pacific Chief Economist | Natixis February 15, 2022
As the green transition takes off globally, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has become a fundamental part of this strategy because cars are an important source of carbon emissions (about 12% globally), although not as much as industrial production and supply chains, which are responsible for at least half of global emissions. One might […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

China Latin America
How China seeks to influence Latin America’s media and civil society
Santiago Gutierrez January 23, 2021
The impact of China’s economic strategy on Latin America: Bruegel’s Alicia García Herrero
Santiago Gutierrez May 25, 2020
China could put a floor to the economic recession, Chile’s “immunity card”, and the COVID-19 vaccine race: The Albright Stonebridge Group global update
Santiago Gutierrez April 23, 2020
John Price
China´s loss could be Latin America´s gain
Elida Bustos September 20, 2018

Related Stories

China Latin America
How China seeks to influence Latin America’s media and civil society
The impact of China’s economic strategy on Latin America: Bruegel’s Alicia García Herrero
China could put a floor to the economic recession, Chile’s “immunity card”, and the COVID-19 vaccine race: The Albright Stonebridge Group global update
John Price
China´s loss could be Latin America´s gain
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page