LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

CEAL Featured Headline In Depth Ingo Ploger
Tags:

The Day After: Hopes and Illusions

Ingo Plöger | President of CEAL Brazilian Chapter November 26, 2021
Share
We are going into the new year of 2022 coming out of pandemic and global agreements about the future of our planet. We went back to planning and wanting to anticipate the future for our activities. Developed countries have already vaccinated most of their citizens and are in the third application, while developing countries are […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

The Green Deal Program: Opportunities and Threats for Latin America
Maria Julia Lanza October 25, 2021
The journey to interdependence in times of disastrous dependence: Ingo Plöger
Santiago Gutierrez September 27, 2021
Latin America
Latin America: Why Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is missing another E
Ingo Ploger February 8, 2021
The power of intuition: the Quant versus the Qual human. Column by Ingo Plöger, CEAL
Santiago Gutierrez December 25, 2020

Related Stories

The Green Deal Program: Opportunities and Threats for Latin America
The journey to interdependence in times of disastrous dependence: Ingo Plöger
Latin America
Latin America: Why Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is missing another E
The power of intuition: the Quant versus the Qual human. Column by Ingo Plöger, CEAL
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade