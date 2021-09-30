LOADING

LatAm Corporate Capex To Trend Upward, Despite Regional Challenges

Fitch Ratings |  September 30, 2021
Latin American non-financial corporates significantly reduced capex in 2020 as the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic motivated issuers to boost liquidity. Aggregate capex across roughly 200 cross-border issuers in the region declined 26% to $84.8 billion, as revenue fell 15% to $870.2 billion. Aggregate capex/revenue fell to 9.7% from 11.2% illustrating the conservative stance […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
