Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Will the WTO get more into the governance of international investments in the near future?

Latin Trade |  July 8, 2021
In the final part of our interview, Anabel Gonzalez, Deputy Director General, World Trade Organization, discusses how the WTO will get more into the governance of international investments in the near future.

 

