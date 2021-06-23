LOADING

Type to search

Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline Featured Interviews Featured Videos Video

Interview (part 1): Anabel González, Deputy Director General, World Trade Organization

Latin Trade |  June 23, 2021
Share

In this exclusive interview, Latin Trade speaks with Anabel González. In this introduction, Anabel discusses her career path that led her to become the first Latin American woman to assume the role of Deputy Director General at the World Trade Organization.

Previous Article

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page