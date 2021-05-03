LOADING

Type to search

Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline In Depth Jerry Haar Opinion

The challenge of human capital and economic development in Guyana

Jerry Haar |  May 3, 2021
Share
The Guyanese highly value education, and that bodes well as the country seeks to capitalize on its oil and gas largesse and finally build the nation that all Guyanese have hoped for since independence in 1970. An encouraging development along these lines is the recent announcement that the government will offer 20,000 online scholarships to […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Top 100 Banks in Latin America 2021
David Buchanan May 4, 2021
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page