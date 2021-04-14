LOADING

Type to search

Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline In Depth Ingo Plöger Opinion

The New Social Contract: The Urgent Agenda After the Pandemic

Ingo Ploger | President, CEAL, Brasil April 14, 2021
Share
The third wave of the pandemic is much worse than the first. Not only are the effects of pollution more virulent, but the tiredeness of the population due to social distancing, and peoples’ power of personal and economic resilience have reached their limits. In my life I have rarely seen hunger and misery so close. […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page