LOADING

Type to search

Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline In Depth Opinion
Tags:

Guyana, Beyond Oil

Jerry Haar | Florida International University/Woodrow Wilson Center March 22, 2021
Deanne Butchey | Florida International University/Sam Walton Fellow for Enactus March 22, 2021
Share
Many believe that oil is the magic bullet that will hit the bullseye of prosperity for Guyana, dramatically increasing revenue, growth and economic development (regardless of how and where that largesse is spent). However, the near-exclusive focus on oil and gas exploration unfortunately diverts the attention of foreign investors and multinational enterprises from other promising […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page