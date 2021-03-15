LOADING

The polluter pays: does it apply to everyone?

Ingo Ploger | CEAL, Brazail March 15, 2021
By Ingo Ploger, Entrepreneur and President of CEAL, Brazil   France, one of the leaders of the European Union and the G20, launched the slogan ‘the polluter pays,’ mainly referring to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, for the COP26 round in Glasgow. Punishing is popularly effective, but globally difficult. The EU quickly understood that it cannot […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
