Event Manager is responsible for planning, organizing, managing, and coordinating various types of events.

This is a 100% remote job that requires a 20-hour per week dedication.

Junior Event Manager duties:

Understand clients’ needs and wants

Meet with clients and coordinate with them regularly

Understand requirements and details of each event

Plan and organize events with attention to financial and time constraints

Contact, invite and confirm attendance of speakers or other relevant guests

Keep up-to-date information on contacts and on the state of confirmations, in Zoho One

Do event budget planning when requested

Track the overall event expenses regularly

Stay within the budget

Carefully oversee event happenings

Offer solutions to resolve problems in a timely manner

Evaluate event’s success and submit intermediate and final reports