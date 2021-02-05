LOADING

Junior Event Manager

Latin Trade |  February 5, 2021
Event Manager is responsible for planning, organizing, managing, and coordinating various types of events.

This is a 100% remote job that requires a 20-hour per week dedication.

Junior Event Manager duties:

  • Understand clients’ needs and wants
  • Meet with clients and coordinate with them regularly
  • Understand requirements and details of each event
  • Plan and organize events with attention to financial and time constraints
  • Contact, invite and confirm attendance of speakers or other relevant guests
  • Keep up-to-date information on contacts and on the state of confirmations, in Zoho One
  • Do event budget planning when requested
  • Track the overall event expenses regularly
  • Stay within the budget
  • Carefully oversee event happenings
  • Offer solutions to resolve problems in a timely manner
  • Evaluate event’s success and submit intermediate and final reports
  • Coordinate sending thank you notes, and newsletter and magazines to attendees

If needed:

  • Look for and compare different vendors (platforms, communication services, etc.)
  • Negotiate with vendors to achieve the most favorable terms
  • Manage all event operations (preparing venue, invitations, food, drinks etc.)

 

Requirements:

  • BA, preferably with a 3.5/4 GPA or higher.
  • Very good command of Spanish and English, written and spoken. Portuguese is a plus.
  • Ability to search for contact information on the web and other places.

 

CVs to be sent to: Claudia Banegas – cbanegas@latintrade.com

 

