Event Manager is responsible for planning, organizing, managing, and coordinating various types of events.
This is a 100% remote job that requires a 20-hour per week dedication.
Junior Event Manager duties:
- Understand clients’ needs and wants
- Meet with clients and coordinate with them regularly
- Understand requirements and details of each event
- Plan and organize events with attention to financial and time constraints
- Contact, invite and confirm attendance of speakers or other relevant guests
- Keep up-to-date information on contacts and on the state of confirmations, in Zoho One
- Do event budget planning when requested
- Track the overall event expenses regularly
- Stay within the budget
- Carefully oversee event happenings
- Offer solutions to resolve problems in a timely manner
- Evaluate event’s success and submit intermediate and final reports
- Coordinate sending thank you notes, and newsletter and magazines to attendees
If needed:
- Look for and compare different vendors (platforms, communication services, etc.)
- Negotiate with vendors to achieve the most favorable terms
- Manage all event operations (preparing venue, invitations, food, drinks etc.)
Requirements:
- BA, preferably with a 3.5/4 GPA or higher.
- Very good command of Spanish and English, written and spoken. Portuguese is a plus.
- Ability to search for contact information on the web and other places.
CVs to be sent to: Claudia Banegas – cbanegas@latintrade.com
