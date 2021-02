Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Lest anyone think the Biden Administration’s trade policies will revert to a traditional, pre-Trump posture, one need only consider the January 25th executive order requiring the federal government to implement “Made-in-America” procurement policies, including $600 billion in contracting. While the rhetoric surrounding U.S. trade policy will be devoid of hyperbolic and moronic pronouncement—“Trade wars are […]