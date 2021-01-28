Brazil’s Plano & Plano climbs to top of Profitability Drivers Index

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazil’s Plano & Plano made it to the top of Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index 3Q20, with a Return on Equity (ROE) score of 38.5 percent. In second place is Peruvian miner Shougang Hierro, with an ROE score of 37.6 percent, and Brazilian company Aeris Energia, with a score of 32.7 percent. The index analyzes the Return on Equity (ROE) reported by more than 200 Latin American companies by looking at key financial indicators, including financial leverage, net margin, asset turnover, revenues, net income and more. ROE is a useful indicator to compare profitability within companies in the same sector, […]