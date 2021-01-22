LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
Featured Headline Opinion
Tags: , ,

Vaccines and reforms. Priorities for 2021

David Buchanan January 22, 2021
Share
We are entering 2021 with an accelerated pandemic in almost all countries, while at the same time starting vaccinating populations. It’s a race against the clock. While the new strains of COVID-19 exponentially increase contagion and congestion in health systems, mass vaccination against the pandemic does not accelerate protection against the virus at the same speed. Everything indicates that in the first semester we will still have a strong increase in infections, while the vaccine begins its protective effect. Containment can take place in the second semester, if nations produce and vaccinate their populations at an exponential rate, maintaining the […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

China’s growing trade and investment in Latin America outpaces its influence in the region’s media and civil society: a Council on Foreign Relations analysis
Santiago Gutierrez January 23, 2021
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page