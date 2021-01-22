Vaccines and reforms. Priorities for 2021

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

We are entering 2021 with an accelerated pandemic in almost all countries, while at the same time starting vaccinating populations. It’s a race against the clock. While the new strains of COVID-19 exponentially increase contagion and congestion in health systems, mass vaccination against the pandemic does not accelerate protection against the virus at the same speed. Everything indicates that in the first semester we will still have a strong increase in infections, while the vaccine begins its protective effect. Containment can take place in the second semester, if nations produce and vaccinate their populations at an exponential rate, maintaining the […]