Argentina’s Corporación América Airports was the champion in revenue growth Latin Trade’s Multilatina Index 3Q20. The company’s revenues reached $14.9 billion, from the $330 million in the same period a year earlier. On spots number two and three in the revenue growth index are Colombian pulp and paper firm Productos Familia and Brazilian retailer Natura. Due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, airlines were among the hardest hit in revenues. Brazil’s Gol and Mexico’s Volaris saw 80 and 50 percent drop in revenues respectively. The index includes full results for more than 300 Latin American companies across sectors such as energy, food, […]