CIO Monthly January 2021

A no-nonsense approach to becoming a unicorn: how fintech Mambu reached a $2.5 bn valuation Berlin-based fintech Mambu announced that it received a $135 million investment from a group led by veteran tech investment fund TCV. This new round brings the valuation of the company, launched in 2011, to over $2.5 billion. Mambu’s co-founder and CEO, Ukrainian-born, Canadian citizen, Carnegie Mellon graduate, Eugene Danilkis gave Latin Trade a compelling, down-to-earth, business story that he tells investors. This is pretty refreshing in times when so many impromptu financiers and strategists offer unproven ideas to attract venture funds and to succeed in […]