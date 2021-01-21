LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
CIO Communities Newsletters

CIO Monthly January 2021

Latin Trade |  January 21, 2021
Share
A no-nonsense approach to becoming a unicorn: how fintech Mambu reached a $2.5 bn valuation Berlin-based fintech Mambu announced that it received a $135 million investment from a group led by veteran tech investment fund TCV. This new round brings the valuation of the company, launched in 2011, to over $2.5 billion. Mambu’s co-founder and CEO, Ukrainian-born, Canadian citizen, Carnegie Mellon graduate, Eugene Danilkis gave Latin Trade a compelling, down-to-earth, business story that he tells investors. This is pretty refreshing in times when so many impromptu financiers and strategists offer unproven ideas to attract venture funds and to succeed in […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Multilatina Index 3Q20
David Buchanan January 22, 2021
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page