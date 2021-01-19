LOADING

Biden to cancel $9-billion Keystone XL pipeline’s permit, says source

Latin Trade |  January 19, 2021
Biden to cancel $9-billion Keystone XL pipeline’s permit, says source   Joe Biden is planning to cancel the permit for the $9-billion Keystone XL pipeline project as one of his first acts as president, perhaps as soon as his first day in office, according to a source familiar with his thinking. Donald Trump had made building the pipeline a central promise of his presidential campaign. Biden, who will be inaugurated on Wednesday, was vice-president in the Obama administration when it rejected the project as contrary to its efforts to combat the climate crisis. The Guardian reports.    Bolsonaro allies set […]
