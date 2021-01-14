Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Cargill in talks to exit sugar trading joint venture with Brazil’s Copersucar Global commodities trader and food processor Cargill is in talks with Brazil’s Copersucar to exit their sugar trading joint-venture, Alvean, the Brazilian company said in a statement on Wednesday. Alvean is the world’s largest sugar trader, moving more than 10 million tonnes per year. The venture had a share of 32 percent of total Brazilian sugar exports in the 2019-20 season. Reuters reports. Telefonica stock surges on $9.4 billion asset sale to American Towers hares in Telefonica soared on Wednesday after the Spanish group said […]