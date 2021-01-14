LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
LT Daily Newsletters

Cargill in talks to exit sugar trading joint venture with Brazil’s Copersucar

Latin Trade  |  January 14, 2021
Share
Cargill in talks to exit sugar trading joint venture with Brazil’s Copersucar    Global commodities trader and food processor Cargill is in talks with Brazil’s Copersucar to exit their sugar trading joint-venture, Alvean, the Brazilian company said in a statement on Wednesday. Alvean is the world’s largest sugar trader, moving more than 10 million tonnes per year. The venture had a share of 32 percent of total Brazilian sugar exports in the 2019-20 season. Reuters reports.    Telefonica stock surges on $9.4 billion asset sale to American Towers   hares in Telefonica soared on Wednesday after the Spanish group said […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page