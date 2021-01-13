LOADING

Measure attitudes, not compliance: Key management ideas for leaders

Latin Trade |  January 13, 2021
Measure attitudes rather than compliance, and give agency to those who think differently. These are key management ideas of Welsh consultant Dave Snowden. Snowden is the founder and chief scientific officer of Cognitive Edge, a Singapore-based firm specializing in complexity and sensemaking. Snowden and Cognitive Edge developed a technique to measure attitudes. “Early detection of overall attitudinal beliefs  which would lead to problems downstream.” The method can be applied to improve interventions or reduce their cost, in anything from cybersecurity, and customer engagement, to safety and organizational behavior. Read the full article at Latin Trade.    Mexico may raise U.S. […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
