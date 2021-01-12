Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Peru economy to expand by annual average of 5.1 percent between 2021-2026 The economy of Peru, the world’s second largest copper producer, is expected to grow an annual average of 5.1 percent between 2021 and 2026, the economy ministry said on Monday. The ministry held its prior projection for a 10 percent expansion for this year, the highest rate since 1994, rebounding from an estimated 12 percent drop in 2020, according to a report prepared by the ministry for presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming April elections. Reuters reports. Ford to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 billion […]