Rethinking 2021 – By Ingo Plöger, President, CEAL Brazil

If this year has been completely atypical, what will next year look like? This is the most frequently asked question, and one for which we try to find suitable answers. The exit from the pandemic already shows its contours, and while we await the vaccine, uncertainties are still significant and we find ourselves faced with several alternatives. We are in the habit of planning on the Gregorian calendar, so we already know how 2020 will end. But for the year 2021, we want to make our projections, only that the pandemic does not end on December 31 this year. So, […]