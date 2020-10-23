LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
Featured Headline In Depth Ingo Ploger Opinion

Rethinking 2021 – By Ingo Plöger, President, CEAL Brazil

Ingo Plöger | CEAL, Brazil October 23, 2020
Share
If this year has been completely atypical, what will next year look like? This is the most frequently asked question, and one for which we try to find suitable answers. The exit from the pandemic already shows its contours, and while we await the vaccine, uncertainties are still significant and we find ourselves faced with several alternatives. We are in the habit of planning on the Gregorian calendar, so we already know how 2020 will end. But for the year 2021, we want to make our projections, only that the pandemic does not end on December 31 this year. So, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page