A dramatic shift in geopolitics – Ingo Ploger, President, CEAL Brasil

Global geopolitics are changing dramatically. The conflict between the U.S. and China is intensifying, and regardless of the American elections, it will deepen. Europe is heavily involved in the climate issue, and elections with thriving radicals cause governments to seek strong positions, without being clearly involved for or against the United States or China. Japan, with a new government, finds itself about to regain its position in the world and follows its path away from China and closer to the U.S. The Middle East, with low oil prices, seeks to remain as peaceful as possible, and is divided into alliances […]