LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
Featured Headline Ingo Ploger Opinion

A dramatic shift in geopolitics – Ingo Ploger, President, CEAL Brasil

Ingo Ploger | Entrepreneur and President, CEAL Brazil September 30, 2020
Share
Global geopolitics are changing dramatically. The conflict between the U.S. and China is intensifying, and regardless of the American elections, it will deepen. Europe is heavily involved in the climate issue, and elections with thriving radicals cause governments to seek strong positions, without being clearly involved for or against the United States or China. Japan, with a new government, finds itself about to regain its position in the world and follows its path away from China and closer to the U.S. The Middle East, with low oil prices, seeks to remain as peaceful as possible, and is divided into alliances […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page