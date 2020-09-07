Nearsourcing: A Boon for the Americas

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

One of the very few areas in the public policy arena where both Republicans and Democrats can agree is the need to bring companies and jobs back to the U.S. Initially the mantra of Democrats and organized labor, acolytes of President Trump’s populist-nationalist brand of Republicanism have adopted this policy stance, as well. While the clarion call of “Bring back our jobs and factories!” makes for great political fodder, especially among union members, protectionists and anti-globalists, it is unreasonable to expect a mass reshoring of American production. When companies move their supply chain offshore—or even just part of it—they do […]