CanSino and Moderna’s race for a vaccine; WHO’s mass international clinical trial; the “state of the world” in brief. The ASG global COVID-19 update

A detailed analysis of the global progression of the pandemic, and of government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group.

Key Takeaways

CanSino Biologics’ vaccine candidate has been approved for use by the Chinese military, while U.S.-based Moderna Inc. announced yesterday that it would begin final stage trials of its vaccine this month. If all goes well, a working vaccine could be available in early 2021.

As evidence mounts that hydroxychloroquine may do more harm than good as a prophylactic, it has been removed from many therapeutic trackers.

The World Health Organization has started the Solidarity Trial to initiate a mass international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for the virus. Earlier this month, they presented their candidates and over 100 countries have joined or plan to join the trials in an effort to unify international standards of care. There are almost 6,000 participants currently enrolled in the study from 21 countries.

Across the globe The U.S. continues to struggle to control its outbreak, which is on a scale seen in few other countries in the world. Earlier this week, new cases in three U.S. states alone accounted for 18% of the world’s daily global total. In Beijing, the localized Covid-19 outbreak that began on June 11 has subsided, with no new cases reported for eight consecutive days. From June 11-July 2, the city conducted nucleic acid detection tests on more than 11 million residents. Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, went back into lockdown on July 8 in order to contain a new outbreak, forcing nearly five million Australians to stay home for all but essential activities. Despite the recent surge, the Japanese government is pushing forward with reopening the economy, as it expands testing and contact tracing efforts. Spain has re-imposed local restrictions in several regions after new outbreaks.

Latam Brazil is the second-hardest hit of any country in the world, reporting more than 1.93 million cases and 74,133 deaths. Yet many regions in Brazil, including São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have reopened or are in the process of reopening. Chile’s original “dynamic quarantine” strategy failed to contain the virus’ spread, and the country has imposed one of the strictest quarantine orders in the world, with 51% of its population under lockdown. Peru’s initially strong response did little to mitigate the spread of the virus, with the country now reporting the world’s fifth-highest caseload. Peru opted to reopen.



