Briefly: medical research on COVID -19 by ASG’s Chief Medical Officer

The reality is that we are still in the first half of this pandemic. Many firms are exploring opportunities to reopen and build resilience to future crises, and this is certainly the right time to take stock and plan. But it is equally important to remember that infection rates will continue to rise and fall in the coming months, and that more hurdles remain before any organization can fully return to (a new) normal.

A few thoughts on Covid-19 and its spread, by Mehul Mehta, MD, ASG Chief Medical Officer, based on recent scientific and medical research: