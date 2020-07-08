LOADING

Globalization Index: This Central American country climbed five spots

Maria Fernanda Rodriguez | Latin Trade July 8, 2020
Most of the 17 countries listed in Latin Trade’s Globalization Index saw minor changes in their position compared with the previous edition. Panama for example, continues at the top of the list with a score of 16.3.  But Guatemala climbed five spots from the previous year, to number 11, pushed mostly by improvements in the country’s internet penetration rate. The index ranks countries in the following categories: imports, exports, foreign direct investment, tourism, remittances and internet penetration.  To view the full, detailed list, click below:
