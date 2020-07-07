Multilatina Index 1Q2020

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazil’s Grupo Natura, Peru’s Credicorp and Chile’s Aquachile were the top three performers in terms of revenue growth in Latin Trade’s Multilatina Index for the first-quarter of 2020. Grupo Natura saw a very positive quarter, almost doubling its revenues to $1.4 billion, up 93 percent from the same period a year before. For its part, Credicorp’s revenues grew 56 percent to $199 million in the period, while Aquachile’s revenues saw a 55 percent growth, reaching $372 million. These figures were among the only positive news however. In the tab ranking growth by sectors, none of the sectors showed growth in […]