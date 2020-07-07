LOADING

Multilatina Index 1Q2020

Maria Fernanda Rodriguez | Latin Trade July 7, 2020
Brazil’s Grupo Natura, Peru’s Credicorp and Chile’s Aquachile were the top three performers in terms of revenue growth in Latin Trade’s Multilatina Index for the first-quarter of 2020.  Grupo Natura saw a very positive quarter, almost doubling its revenues to $1.4 billion, up 93 percent from the same period a year before. For its part, Credicorp’s revenues grew 56 percent to $199 million in the period, while Aquachile’s revenues saw a 55 percent growth, reaching $372 million. These figures were among the only positive news however. In the tab ranking growth by sectors, none of the sectors showed growth in […]
