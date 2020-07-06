Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

In terms of revenue growth, Luxembourg’s Millicom, France’s Carrefour and U.S.-based Halliburton are at the top three spots in the most recent Latin Trade Multinational Index. The index ranks the asset growth of the top 25 multinational companies that operate in Latin America. Millicom’s revenues grew 17.7 percent from the previous index, reaching $5.9 billion, while Halliburton’s revenues were up 14.5 percent, to $2.3 billion. But in terms of total assets, the top three firms are Spain’s Telefonica, Belgium’s AB InBev and France’s Carrefour. To view and download the full index, which includes 4 tabs (Full year 2019, By growth, […]