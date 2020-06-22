Recoupling in a world of ambiguity… but to what?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

The pandemic has disconnected us. The world has disconnected human and social relations, but confinement has intensely connected personal relationships at home. There was a reconfiguration of very intense family relationships in line with brutal social distancing. The technological bridge overcame social and professional distancing by means of a virtual relationship. After months of isolation, we started to go back outside in different ways, on the one hand people with fear, obeying protocols, and on the other, people who went to the streets to demonstrate in favor of freedom, economic recovery, as well as their opposition to violence, racism, discrimination, […]