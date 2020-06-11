LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline Indexes

Profitability Drivers Index: 1Q 2020

Maria Fernanda Rodriguez | Latin Trade June 11, 2020
Share
Kimberly Clark’s Mexican unit is again at the top of Latin Trade’s most recent edition (1Q2020) of the Profitability Drivers Index.  But for this edition, two Brazilian companies climbed to the second and third spots, displacing Peruvian brewer Backus and Johnston. They are Azul Airlines and Oil & Gas firm Comgas.  The index analyzes the Return on Equity (ROE) reported by more than 400 Latin American companies by looking at key financial indicators, including financial leverage, net margin, asset turnover, revenues, net income and more. ROE is a useful indicator to compare profitability within companies in the same sector, but […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page