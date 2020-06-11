Brazil second-highest number of cases in the world; a no for hydroxychloroquine. The ASG global COVID-19 update

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Spike in CVOID-19 cases in India; Europe forms an alliance to ensure that a vaccine is available for Europeans; China partially reopens its skies. A detailed analysis of the global progression of the pandemic, and of government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group. Key Takeaways Brazil now has the second-highest number of cases in the world, at more than 700,000. Social tensions mounting in Latin America. In Chile, ongoing criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic prompted a second cabinet reshuffle in nine months. India has also seen a dramatic spike in […]