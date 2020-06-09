LOADING

Top Law Schools in Latin America 2020

María Fernanda Rodríguez | Latin Trade June 9, 2020
Latin Trade presents the Top Law Schools in Latin America for 2020. The ranking lists 23 schools from across the continent by academic reputation, number of citations for published papers, h-index citations and employer reputation. While Chile’s Pontífica Universidad Católica took the first spot again this year, Mexico’s UNAM climbed one spot to number two in the ranking, leaving Brazil’s Universidade de São Paulo in third place.  To view and download the full ranking, which includes each school’s position in the global ranking, click below: 
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
