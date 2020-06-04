LOADING

Brazil Chile Digital Bridge Featured Headline In Depth Mexico
Latin America: four countries with the highest incidence rates in the world. The ASG global COVID-19 update

Latin Trade Staff |  June 4, 2020
A detailed analysis of the global progression of the pandemic, and of government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group. Key Takeaways Latin America now contains four of the seven countries in the world with the highest daily incidence rates of COVID-19 – Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Mexico -. Simmering social tensions – which peaked in many countries in late 2019 – might resurface. Protests have already appeared in Chile, Ecuador, and Brazil. This week, countries across the world cautiously continued with their reopening plans after many leaders had to scale back – or […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
