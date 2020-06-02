LOADING

The Labyrinth Syndrome: the desperate search for the right path

Ingo Ploger | CEAL June 2, 2020
By Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur, President of CEAL Brasil   The labyrinth represents complex paths, in order to bewilder those who seek to find the exit. World social isolation has paralyzed humanity, which is now looking for ways out, preserving lives, and resuming economic and social activities. The labyrinth syndrome has set in. There are no clear paths, much less obvious exits. The labyrinth has different meanings, and interpretations about the importance of the search. The architect Daedalus built the labyrinth in Crete to imprison the Minotaur, who was killed by Theseus, and saved by Ariadne’s wisdom through Ariadne’s thread […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
