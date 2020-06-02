The Labyrinth Syndrome: the desperate search for the right path

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur, President of CEAL Brasil The labyrinth represents complex paths, in order to bewilder those who seek to find the exit. World social isolation has paralyzed humanity, which is now looking for ways out, preserving lives, and resuming economic and social activities. The labyrinth syndrome has set in. There are no clear paths, much less obvious exits. The labyrinth has different meanings, and interpretations about the importance of the search. The architect Daedalus built the labyrinth in Crete to imprison the Minotaur, who was killed by Theseus, and saved by Ariadne’s wisdom through Ariadne’s thread […]