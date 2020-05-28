Policy idea: “tourism bubbles”; new outbreaks in Central America in coming weeks; Santiago’s ICU at 96% capacity. The ASG global COVID-19 update

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

A detailed analysis of the global progression of the pandemic, and of government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group. Key Takeaways According to PAHO, it is possible that countries in Central America, including Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Guatemala, will see an acceleration in outbreaks over the coming weeks. This week U.K. regulators authorized Gilead Science’s antiviral drug remdesivir for use on COVID-19 patients. An international clinical trial found that it reduced the median recovery period of COVID-19 patients in the hospital from 15 to 11 days Countries are launching campaigns to encourage domestic […]