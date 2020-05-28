Multilatina Index 4Q19

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazil’s Petrobras, JBS and Mexico’s Pemex are the top three companies in terms of total revenues in Latin Trade’s most recent Multilatina Index for the fourth quarter of 2019. Petrobras’s assets reached $20.2 billion in the period, a 15 percent drop compared with the same period a year earlier. In fact, all three of the top three firms in the index posted drops in their total revenues. But in the sub-ranking of the companies with the biggest percentage growth in assets, the winners are Caterpillar Financial Services Argentina, with total revenues up 1,8847%; Colombia’s Carvajal (+6,010%) and Mexico’s Sirenck (+2,338%). […]