Multilatina Index 4Q19

Maria Fernanda Rodriguez | Latin Trade May 28, 2020
Brazil’s Petrobras, JBS and Mexico’s Pemex are the top three companies in terms of total revenues in Latin Trade’s most recent Multilatina Index for the fourth quarter of 2019. Petrobras’s assets reached $20.2 billion in the period, a 15 percent drop compared with the same period a year earlier.  In fact, all three of the top three firms in the index posted drops in their total revenues.  But in the sub-ranking of the companies with the biggest percentage growth in assets, the winners are Caterpillar Financial Services Argentina, with total revenues up 1,8847%;  Colombia’s Carvajal (+6,010%) and Mexico’s Sirenck (+2,338%). […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
