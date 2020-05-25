LOADING

Alicia García Herrero, Bruegel Asia-Latin America Featured Headline Mining Uncategorized
The impact of China´s economic strategy on Latin America: Brugel´s Alicia García Herrero

Alicia Garcia Herrero | Senior Research Fellow at Brugel May 25, 2020
China was hit first by the Pandemic, but it also exited first. Its economy is giving some signs of recovery but it is still too early to assess the speed and shape of such recovery. At the same time, the rest of the world has been hit even harder and is barely starting to exit lockdowns that guarded against the pandemic. China’s economy is surely suffering the lack of external demand but there is hope that domestic demand can cushion it. So far, data on domestic consumption and investment do not seem to indicate that this will be the case. […]
