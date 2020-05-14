Spikes in cases force new lockdowns in Chile, Middle East, and East Asia; Gyms and beauty salons, on the ‘essential business’ list in Brazil; Shopping malls reopened in China: The ASG global COVID-19 update

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Reopening is being delayed by spikes in new COVID-19 cases. Detailed analysis of the global progression of the pandemic, and on government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group. Key Takeaways Many countries are cautiously emerging from lockdowns this week, attempting to move towards normalcy while avoiding a potential second wave of infections. It seems unlikely that reopening will proceed linearly – a number of nations, particularly across the Middle East and East Asia and the Pacific, have had to reimpose lockdown restrictions following spikes in cases. After Chile announced a plan to […]