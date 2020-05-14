LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Argentina Brazil Colombia Digital Bridge Featured Headline In Depth Mexico Uncategorized United States
Tags: , , , ,

Spikes in cases force new lockdowns in Chile, Middle East, and East Asia; Gyms and beauty salons, on the ‘essential business’ list in Brazil; Shopping malls reopened in China: The ASG global COVID-19 update

Latin Trade Staff |  May 14, 2020
Share
Reopening is being delayed by spikes in new COVID-19 cases. Detailed analysis of the global progression of the pandemic, and on government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group. Key Takeaways Many countries are cautiously emerging from lockdowns this week, attempting to move towards normalcy while avoiding a potential second wave of infections. It seems unlikely that reopening will proceed linearly – a number of nations, particularly across the Middle East and East Asia and the Pacific, have had to reimpose lockdown restrictions following spikes in cases. After Chile announced a plan to […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

China could put a floor to the economic recession, Chile’s “immunity card”, and the COVID-19 vaccine race: The Albright Stonebridge Group global update
Santiago Gutierrez April 23, 2020

Related Stories

China could put a floor to the economic recession, Chile’s “immunity card”, and the COVID-19 vaccine race: The Albright Stonebridge Group global update
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page